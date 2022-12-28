AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Beach goers are seen at Port Melbourne beach.
After experiencing heatwave conditions, southeastern cities are getting a cool change. Image by Con Chronis/AAP PHOTOS
  • forecast

Cool change settles over southeast

Duncan Murray December 29, 2022

It’s Western Australia’s turn to feel the heat as southeastern cities undergo a cool change to replace heatwave conditions.

Perth is headed for a top of 35 degrees Celsius and blue skies on Thursday, tipped to last into next week, according to Bureau of Meteorology forecasts.

After reaching 40C earlier in the week, Adeliade is headed for a top of just 24C and low of 14C with partly cloudy conditions.

Melbourne is forecast for a modest maximum of 21C throughout the day, while Sydney is forecast for a cloudy top of 26C.

Both cities are forecast to avoid getting wet after rain disrupted play on day three of the boxing day test at the MCG.

Brisbane can expect a shower or two along with a top of 27C, while Hobart will stay mostly dry with a top of 20C.

Canberra and Darwin are being warned of possible storms, with the capital expecting a maximum of 26C compared to 31C in the Top End. 

Temperatures are expected to lift again over the New Year’s weekend although an unwelcome shower or two may also feature.

On Saturday, Sydney is due to be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of rain while Melbourne is tipped to be humid but mostly dry.

Brisbane could also see a shower on the last day of the year, while Adelaide is set to swelter again with the mercury ranging above 30C and sunny.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.