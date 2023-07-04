Cop accused of tasering grandmother to face court

The police officer accused of tasering a 95-year-old woman with dementia, who later died, is due to face court for the first time over the incident.

Senior Constable Kristian James White is listed to appear before Cooma Local Court on Wednesday over the tasering of great-grandmother Clare Nowland.

The 33-year-old has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

It’s alleged Sen Const White tasered Mrs Nowland at the Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma in May, after being called out to the centre.

Mrs Nowland, who was holding a steak knife while using a walking frame, was allegedly tasered after she failed to drop the knife.

The 95-year-old then fell to the ground, hit her head and suffered a fractured skull.

She died at Cooma Base Hospital a week later.

Sen Const White was suspended from NSW Police with pay following the incident.

The most serious of the charges he faces, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Following Mrs Nowland’s death, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said upgrading the charges was a possibility.