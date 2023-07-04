AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Clare Nowland (file image)
Clare Nowland died in hospital a week after being tasered, falling and fracturing her skull. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • crime, law and justice

Cop accused of tasering grandmother to face court

Andrew Brown July 5, 2023

The police officer accused of tasering a 95-year-old woman with dementia, who later died, is due to face court for the first time over the incident.

Senior Constable Kristian James White is listed to appear before Cooma Local Court on Wednesday over the tasering of great-grandmother Clare Nowland.

The 33-year-old has been charged with recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

It’s alleged Sen Const White tasered Mrs Nowland at the Yallambee Lodge aged care home in Cooma in May, after being called out to the centre.

Mrs Nowland, who was holding a steak knife while using a walking frame, was allegedly tasered after she failed to drop the knife.

The 95-year-old then fell to the ground, hit her head and suffered a fractured skull.

She died at Cooma Base Hospital a week later.

Sen Const White was suspended from NSW Police with pay following the incident.

The most serious of the charges he faces, recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Following Mrs Nowland’s death, NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said upgrading the charges was a possibility.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.