Murray Gentner.
Police officer Murray Gentner has been sacked following an internal disciplinary hearing. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Cop who leaked Dani Laidley pics fired over new scandal

Melissa Meehan July 25, 2023

A police officer accused of sharing pictures of former AFL coach Dani Laidley has lost his job following another photo scandal.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Murray Gentner was sacked on Monday after an internal disciplinary hearing.

“Professional Standards Command charged the 45-year-old man with one count of disgraceful/improper conduct in February and he was suspended without pay,” a Victoria Police spokesperson told AAP.

“The charge relates to the sharing of crime scene photos via a messaging app.”

The Age reports the photos were of dead bodies.

No criminal charges have been laid in relation to those photographs.

Three other officers have also been charged with disgraceful or improper conduct and will appear before a disciplinary hearing at a date to be set.

Sen Const Gentner was accused of accessing Ms Laidley’s arrest record while on a day off in May 2020 and sharing details with colleagues in a WhatsApp group called the “SD1 Gentlemen’s Club”.

Laidley’s mug shot and another of her in an interview room wearing a blonde wig and dress were shared among police and on social media following her arrest for stalking in 2020.

Laidley, formerly known as Dean, was a 1996 premiership player for North Melbourne and coached the Kangaroos from 2003 to 2009.

In March 2022, Magistrate Samantha Poulter found Sen Const Gentner had not acted contrary to his duties as a police officer and as a result he avoided losing his job. 

Sen Const Gentner was also caught up in James Gargasoulas’ rampage down Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall that killed six pedestrians and injured 27 others. 

Six days before the incident, Gargasoulas had been released from custody on a string of charges including dangerous and careless driving, assault, failing to answer bail and reckless conduct endangering life and serious injury.

His behaviour escalated and on the morning of the rampage, he stabbed his brother and went on the run.

Sen Const Gentner tried and failed to get Gargasoulas to surrender via phone and text messages, as officers tracked him across suburbs before he reached the CBD.

