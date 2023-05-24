Coroner to hand down Caddick disappearance findings

More than two years after conwoman Melissa Caddick mysteriously vanished, a coroner is set to hand down her inquest findings.

The long-running coronial examination delved into the circumstances leading to the 49-year-old Sydney fraudster’s disappearance in November 2020 and her mindset at the time.

Caddick’s badly decomposed right foot in a running shoe washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW three months after her disappearance, leading authorities to presume her dead.

Police and investigators from corporate regulator ASIC raided Caddick’s Dover Heights home on November 11 2020.

Two days later she was reported missing by her husband Anthony Kolleti

The inquest heard from a number of key witnesses including Mr Koletti, a part-time hairdresser and DJ, who told the court he had no knowledge of her Ponzi scheme.

The officer-in-charge of the investigation into her disappearance, Detective Sergeant Michael Foscholo, told the inquiry last year he believed the fraudster took her own life.

Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, preyed on mostly friends and family to steal up to $30 million through her investment scam, using the money to fund her lavish lifestyle before disappearing.

Her eastern suburbs mansion was sold for close to $10 million in January.

A collection of jewellery, once owned by the fraudster, has also attracted large sums, with a recent auction garnering $800,000 that will go towards paying back victims.

Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan is due to deliver her findings on Thursday morning.