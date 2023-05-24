AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melissa Caddick (file image)
Melissa Caddick vanished in November 2020, three months before her right foot washed up on a beach. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • inquest

Coroner to hand down Caddick disappearance findings

Neve Brissenden May 25, 2023

More than two years after conwoman Melissa Caddick mysteriously vanished, a coroner is set to hand down her inquest findings.

The long-running coronial examination delved into the circumstances leading to the 49-year-old Sydney fraudster’s disappearance in November 2020 and her mindset at the time.

Caddick’s badly decomposed right foot in a running shoe washed up on a beach on the south coast of NSW three months after her disappearance, leading authorities to presume her dead.

Police and investigators from corporate regulator ASIC raided Caddick’s Dover Heights home on November 11 2020.

Two days later she was reported missing by her husband Anthony Kolleti

The inquest heard from a number of key witnesses including Mr Koletti, a part-time hairdresser and DJ, who told the court he had no knowledge of her Ponzi scheme.

The officer-in-charge of the investigation into her disappearance, Detective Sergeant Michael Foscholo, told the inquiry last year he believed the fraudster took her own life.

Caddick, a self-styled financial adviser, preyed on mostly friends and family to steal up to $30 million through her investment scam, using the money to fund her lavish lifestyle before disappearing.

Her eastern suburbs mansion was sold for close to $10 million in January.

A collection of jewellery, once owned by the fraudster, has also attracted large sums, with a recent auction garnering $800,000 that will go towards paying back victims.

Deputy State Coroner Elizabeth Ryan is due to deliver her findings on Thursday morning.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.