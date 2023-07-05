AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
National Anti-Corruption Commission chief Paul Brereton
Watchdog chief Paul Brereton has warned against bids to weaponise it with inappropriate referrals. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Corruption watchdog referrals skyrocket since launch

Paul Osborne and Alex Mitchell
July 5, 2023

The federal anti-corruption watchdog’s in-tray is filling up, with more than 300 referrals made to it since launching at the weekend.

National Anti-Corruption Commissioner Paul Brereton said in his first speech on Monday there had been 44 referrals received via its online system.

The commission updated its figures on Wednesday, revealing there had now been 186 reports submitted online and 116 phone calls.

About 60 of the referrals related to “matters well publicised in the media”, the commission said.

Centre for Public Integrity director Geoffrey Watson SC said the number was “artificially high” and likely featured a number of double-ups and trivial matters, estimating 30 to 50 would be “worthy of a second glance”.

But the former counsel assisting the NSW ICAC added the early referrals showed an appetite to stamp out dodgy behaviour.

“This integrity commission is at least seven years overdue, and one of the reasons why it became imperative to create it was because of the perception there were a number of scandals which had just gone completely unexplored,” he told AAP.

“It’s promising people are making contact with it, and that itself is an expression of confidence in taking this thing forward – confidence in the organisation and renewed confidence in trying to get our politicians and senior bureaucrats to behave appropriately.”

Mr Brereton warned on Monday against attempts to weaponise the watchdog through inappropriate referrals, adding he would not hesitate to make public statements calling out the unfounded claims.

The commission is tasked with stamping out corrupt conduct involving commonwealth officials including ministers, parliamentarians and their staff.

It will also investigate the conduct of public servants and government contractors.

Anyone can refer a matter to the commission, which will then decide whether to investigate. The commission can also make its own determinations about what to investigate without a referral.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus encouraged anyone who was concerned about corruption to report it.

Asked on ABC Radio how the commission would handle its workload, Mr Dreyfus said: “The same way that all of the state and territory integrity commissions do.”

“They try to focus the limited resources they’ve got on really important matters,” he said on Wednesday.

“Matters that are going to make a difference, matters that are going to assist in educating the whole community and people who work in government about how to prevent corruption.”

The NACC has 180 staff and plans to grow to 260 over the next two years.

It operates premises in Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne and will expand to Brisbane and Perth in the next few months.

