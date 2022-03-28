AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg
Josh Frydenberg's fourth budget is set to focus on the rising cost of living. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Cost of living central to federal budget

Andrew Brown March 29, 2022

Josh Frydenberg will hand down his fourth budget as treasurer on Tuesday night, with the government hoping to use it as a political springboard for the upcoming federal election.

The federal budget is set to focus on the rising cost of living, driven by increases in petrol and grocery prices, with relief measures such as a temporary cut in the fuel excise being touted.

While delivering immediate relief, Mr Frydenberg is also pitching the budget as a long-term economic plan providing skills, building more roads, funding national security, driving down the cost of energy and rolling out essential services.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to trigger a May election after letting the dust settle on the coalition’s post-budget pitch.

The 2022/23 budget is expected to show the unemployment rate dropping to 3.75 per cent by the September quarter this year, its lowest level in almost 50 years.

“All Australians have contributed to our economic recovery from the pandemic, which has been faster and stronger than the US, UK, France, Canada, Italy and Germany,” Mr Frydenberg said.

“This hasn’t been luck, it has been the result of a clear fiscal strategy to save jobs and drive the unemployment rate to historically low levels.”

As petrol prices pass $2 a litre, the fuel excise is largely expected to be cut temporarily by 10 to 20 cents per litre for six months.

The government has hinted at “targeted and proportionate” cost of living relief, particularly helping low and middle-income earners.

The budget will include $49.5 million to be spent over the next two years for additional subsidised vocational education training places.

The new places can be accessed by those working in the aged care sector or those interested in working in the area.

“In this year’s budget, we’re providing more opportunity for people to enter the aged care workforce as part of our strong plan for the future,” the treasurer said.

Mr Frydenberg has aimed to emphasise the “fiscal dividend of a stronger economy” ahead of the budget, with the budget deficit expected to be lower than the $98.9 billion estimated for 2022/23 in last year’s mid-year budget review.

Swathes of money have already been set aside for infrastructure projects, with more than $120 billion to be spent over the next decade.

The government has already announced an extension of the 50 per cent reduction in minimum drawdown requirements until June 30 next year for self-funded retirees.

The home guarantee scheme has also been extended to 50,000 places a year.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese will deliver his budget reply speech on Thursday night.

“This is a desperate government fighting for itself, not fighting for the interests of Australians,” he said.

“After almost a decade in office, they want to convince people that they’re now concerned about standard of living.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.