AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Departure terminal at Sydney Airport.
The rising cost of living and inflation has led to 48 per cent of people less likely to go overseas. Image by Brendan Esposito/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Cost-of-living concerns impacting Aussie travel plans

Andrew Brown March 14, 2023

Four in five Australian holidaymakers are reconsidering their travel plans due to the rising cost of living.

Research conducted by YouGov found while 87 per cent of Australians planned to travel at some point this year, 83 per cent said they would need to rein in spending.

The rising cost of living and spiralling inflation has led to 48 per cent of people being less likely to travel overseas in the next 12 months, while 37 per cent are less likely to go interstate.

For those still travelling, almost half would book cheaper accommodation, while 36 per cent would take a shorter trip and one in 10 wouldn’t take out travel insurance.

The poll of more than 1000 people was commissioned by Southern Cross Travel Insurance, whose chief executive Jo McCauley said while COVID-19 disrupted travel in previous years, household budgets were now the dominant factor.

“It’s unsurprising, following the lockdowns, that Australians still have a huge appetite to get out there and see the world,” she said.

“But the rising cost of living is impacting Australians across all areas and travel is no exception, so it’s understandable Australians will be looking for ways to cut costs while still trying to make those trips happen.”

Despite the cost-of-living concerns, there was a 22 per cent increase in the number of Australians looking to go overseas, compared to the year before.

Meanwhile, 77 per cent said they planned to holiday in their home state during the next 12 months

The impact of cost-of-living concerns will be front of mind when the Australian Bureau of Statistics releases its household spending indicators on Tuesday.

The bureau will also release business turnover figures, while NAB publishes business sentiment data, and ANZ and Roy Morgan put out consumer confidence data.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.