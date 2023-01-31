AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Senator Jane Hume.
The cost of living inquiry chaired by Liberal senator Jane Hume will hear from the RBA and Woolies. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Cost-of-living probe begins as people ‘feel the pinch’

Poppy Johnston February 1, 2023

The role of the central bank, supermarkets and energy companies in the cost-of-living crisis will be scrutinised at a parliamentary hearing.

The Senate committee on the cost of living will hear from the Reserve Bank, Woolworths, energy providers and welfare groups on Wednesday. 

The committee was set up last year to investigate cost of living pressures and consider options to ease pressure on households.

Liberal senator Jane Hume chairs the committee, while Greens senator Penny Allman-Payne is its deputy chair.

Senator Hume said cost of living remained the top issue for Australians. 

“Prior to the election, Labor said they had the answers. It seems to be getting worse, it’s the worst inflation figure we have seen since 1990,” she told Seven’s Sunrise program.

“At the beginning of the year, with people going back to work and school, Australians are feeling the pinch of the grocery take-out, petrol browsers, paying their bills and mortgages.”

Fast-rising inflation has been crushing household budgets, with consumer prices lifting at an annual rate of 7.8 per cent in the December quarter.

But Senator Hume denied that the committee would be used as a witch-hunt against the government.

“Quite the opposite – tactical outcomes are exactly what we are looking for,” she said.

“We will consult with industry, individuals, groups, and find practical, implementable solutions to the cost-of-living crisis.”

Inflationary pressures were initially isolated to goods due to supply-chain disruptions and high energy costs, but the price of services has also been trending upwards more recently.

The central bank started hiking the cash rate last year to stymie demand and control inflation, subsequently putting pressure on mortgage holders.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.