Councils to plug into $100m energy efficiency fund

Local councils will be able to apply for money to make swimming pools, sporting grounds and courts more energy efficient under a new $100 million fund.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce on Friday in Canberra the Community Energy Upgrades Fund in a speech to the nation’s councils.

Under the scheme, councils can upgrade energy systems for pool heating systems, lighting for sports grounds and courts and fund new storage technology at community centres and libraries.

Mr Albanese will say he is pleased at the number of local governments to have made commitments to net-zero.

“Our government is determined to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and transform Australia into a renewable energy superpower,” he will say.

“While always holding to our promise to leave no-one behind.”

The government plans to have the program up and running before the end of the year.

It will partner with the Australian Local Government Association to get what Mr Albanese described as maximum value for every project.

“Our nation will only grow and prosper if all three levels of government — local, state and federal — work together to deliver policies and programs for the community,” he will say.

Addressing the Australian Council of Local Governments, the prime minister will also appeal to mayors to help improve housing affordability and unlock more supply.