AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Anthony Albanese will unveil the Community Energy Upgrades Fund in a speech to Australia's councils. Image by Flavio Brancaleone/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Councils to plug into $100m energy efficiency fund

Tess Ikonomou June 16, 2023

Local councils will be able to apply for money to make swimming pools, sporting grounds and courts more energy efficient under a new $100 million fund. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will announce on Friday in Canberra the Community Energy Upgrades Fund in a speech to the nation’s councils.

Under the scheme, councils can upgrade energy systems for pool heating systems, lighting for sports grounds and courts and fund new storage technology at community centres and libraries.

Mr Albanese will say he is pleased at the number of local governments to have made commitments to net-zero.

“Our government is determined to seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity and transform Australia into a renewable energy superpower,” he will say.

“While always holding to our promise to leave no-one behind.”

The government plans to have the program up and running before the end of the year.

It will partner with the Australian Local Government Association to get what Mr Albanese described as maximum value for every project.

“Our nation will only grow and prosper if all three levels of government — local, state and federal — work together to deliver policies and programs for the community,” he will say.

Addressing the Australian Council of Local Governments, the prime minister will also appeal to mayors to help improve housing affordability and unlock more supply.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.