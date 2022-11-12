Counteroffensive targets Medibank hackers

Russian criminals accused of stealing Medibank customer data should expect an Australian counteroffensive as authorities zero in on the hackers.

Cybersecurity Minister Claire O’Neil says the federal government has launched a high-tech policing operation targeting the networks of hackers stealing the private information of Australian citizens.

“The Albanese government stands with all Australians affected by recent cybercrime, and we’re doing everything within our power to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the minister said on Saturday.

“We all have a part to play in preventing and protecting ourselves from cyber criminals, but the Australian government is doing all we can to fight back against these thugs.

“We have a message for all cybercriminals: Australia is fighting back.”

She said the cyber operation would collect intelligence and identify the ringleaders, networks and infrastructure to disrupt and stop their operations “regardless of where they are in the world”.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said the 100-office-strong, joint-standing cybercrime operation targeting the hackers would be led by the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Signals Directorate in a permanent and formalised arrangement.

“The AFP is working day and night on this problem, and it’s working with international partner agencies … including the FBI,” he said.

Mr Dreyfus said all options remained on the table when asked about possible moves to expel Russian diplomats but emphasised the government would prefer “to maintain diplomatic channels”.

The announcement comes after AFP Commissioner Reece Kershaw confirmed Russian criminals were behind the cyberattack on Australia’s largest health insurer.

Australian law enforcement will liaise with Russian counterparts over the hacking network with members well known to the international community.

Opposition cybersecurity spokesman James Paterson said Australia could impose targeted financial sanctions and travel bans in response to serious corruption and significant cyber incidents.

The hackers continue to release sensitive details of customers’ medical records on the dark web, including data on abortions and alcohol issues.

It follows Medibank’s refusal to pay a ransom for the data, with almost 500,000 health claims stolen, along with personal information.

Medibank has created a one-stop shop of mental health and other support services that affected customers can access via its website.