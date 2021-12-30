AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Novak Djokovic
It's still uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will defend his singles title at the Australian Open. Image by EPA PHOTO
  • tennis

Countrymen in dark on Novak no-show

Murray Wenzel December 30, 2021

Novak Djokovic’s Serbian teammates admit they aren’t sure if the world No.1 will contest the Australian Open after his late withdrawal from the ATP Cup.

Djokovic is bidding for a men’s record 21st grand slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown.

The 34-year-old is on the entry list but yet to commit to the Australian Open following the COVID-19 vaccination mandate agreed by Tennis Australia and the Victorian Department of Health.

Djokovic has repeatedly declined to disclose whether or not he is vaccinated, citing privacy concerns.

His involvement at the Open has further been clouded by the world No.1 withdrawing from the Serbian team taking part at the ATP Cup from January 1 in Sydney.

World No.33 Dusan Lajovic was the late call-up to replace the 20-time grand slam winner as Serbia’s No.1 at the teams event in Sydney and did his best to explain the situation on Thursday.

“He kept in touch with all of us and it was a last-minute decision, the Australian Open is still uncertain, I don’t know the information,” he said.

“I think that will come in the next couple of days or whenever is the deadline.

“We don’t know right now, but hopefully he’ll be there and be able to play the grand slam.”

Lajovic said Djokovic had not disclosed his reasons for skipping Serbia’s defence of the ATP Cup.

“He said I’m not coming to the ATP Cup, we’ll see about the Australian Open,” he said.

“He didn’t specify if he’s coming or not, (but) that he’s waiting for a decision.” 

Fellow 20-time grand slam winner Roger Federer (knee) has already confirmed he’ll miss the tournament, while Rafael Nadal is recovering from COVID-19 as he too eyes a record 21st major title.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.