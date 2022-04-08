AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet.
A High Court challenge to the prime minister's intervention in NSW candidate selections has failed. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Court rejects Liberal candidate challenge

Maeve Bannister April 8, 2022

Australia’s highest court has thrown out an attempt to overturn the prime minister’s hand-picked candidates for NSW, clearing a potential hurdle for the federal election to be called. 

Chief Justice Susan Kiefel said the court found “insufficient prospects of success” for special leave sought by expelled NSW Liberal Party member Matthew Camenzuli.

Mr Camenzuli was seeking leave to challenge the prime minister’s intervention in the NSW division of the party.

Mr Morrison, along with a panel including NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and former party president Chris McDiven, overruled local Liberal branches to select candidates for several NSW seats. 

Two of the candidates whose selection was challenged are ministers Sussan Ley and Alex Hawke, while the third is backbencher Trent Zimmerman.

The High Court returned the ruling within 10 minutes, upholding a decision of the NSW Court of Appeal earlier in the week which found they did not have the jurisdiction to intervene in a party dispute over the selection processes.

This was the final chance for Mr Camenzuli to overturn the candidates chosen by the prime minister before Australia heads to the polls. 

His application was refused with costs, meaning he must pay the legal bills for both sides. 

NSW Liberal president Philip Ruddock welcomed the decision.

“It allows us to continue to focus on the re-election of the Morrison government,” he told AAP.

