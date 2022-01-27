AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
STUDENT VACCINATION HUB SYDNEY
The Pfizer vaccine has been provisionally approved as a booster for 16 and 17-year-olds. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

COVID-19 boosters approved for teenagers

Andrew Brown January 28, 2022

Teenagers will soon be able to get a COVID-19 booster shot after the medical regulator granted provisional approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

Previously, only people 18 years and older had been able to get a booster shot.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration said dosing for 16 and 17-year-olds will be the same as boosters used in adult populations.

Teenagers who have received any type of COVID-19 vaccine will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine booster.

A final decision on the timing of the booster rollout for teenagers is still to be made by the leading advisory group on immunisation, ATAGI.

The medical regulator said it was still monitoring trials for booster doses for younger children.

