AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A file photo of a health worker preparing a Pfizer vaccine
Rates of COVID-19 have plateaued around the country with fewer deaths from the virus reported. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

COVID-19 infection rates flat

Finbar O'Mallon June 12, 2022

Australia reported nearly 21,000 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday as reproductive rates of the virus plateau around the country.

Sunday also saw far fewer deaths, with 24 reported, compared to 70 on Saturday.

Saturday’s death toll was the highest tally in more than a fortnight but also included unreported fatalities in South Australia from earlier in the year.

There are roughly 220,000 active virus cases across the country.

The effective reproductive rate of the virus sits at about one in every state and territory, meaning one infected person is infecting at least one other person.

Meanwhile, Australian doctors in training say they hold grave concerns for the future of the healthcare sector as senior professionals grapple with burnout brought on in part by COVID-19 and influenza.

The Australian Medical Students’ Association is calling on governments to urgently address pressures on the workforce and commit to long-term planning by funding the National Medical Workforce Strategy.

“Disastrous” staff shortages, extreme burnout and intensified clinical demand are among the factors straining the sector, association president Jasmine Davis says.

The peak body is concerned the crisis will have ramifications for patient safety. 

“We know that a burnt out, under-staffed medical workforce cannot adequately teach the next generation of doctors, despite their desire to do so,” Ms Davis said.

“As a result, medical students have faced significant disruptions to their medical education throughout the COVID-19 pandemic – now in its third year – with cancelled placements, restricted access to patients and online classes.”

Nearly nine in 10 doctors are experiencing burnout, according to a recent survey by the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID-19 DATA:

NSW: 5387 cases, five deaths, 1255 in hospital with 45 in ICU

Queensland: 2383 cases, one death, 329 in hospital, seven in ICU

ACT: 643 cases, no deaths, 80 in hospital, two in ICU

WA: 4900 cases, two deaths, 261 in hospital with seven in ICU

Victoria: 4766 cases, 16 deaths, 454 in hospital with 27 in ICU

NT: 163 cases, no deaths, 18 in hospital with no one in ICU

Tasmania: 489 cases, no deaths, 39 in hospital with three in ICU

South Australia: 2134 cases, no deaths, 246 in hospital with five in ICU

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.