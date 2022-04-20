AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
COVID NSW EASING RESTRICTION
Business welcomed the easing of COVID-19 isolation restrictions which have led to staff shortages. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

COVID-19 isolation rules easing

AAP April 21, 2022

On the eve of COVID-19 isolation rules being ditched for household contacts of people with the virus in NSW and Victoria, the ACT is expected to follow suit.

The seven day home quarantine for household contacts will be scrapped in NSW at 6pm on Friday and 11.59pm in Victoria.

Close contacts will have to undertake daily rapid antigen tests, wear masks indoors and work from home where possible.

They will also have to notify their employers and avoid high-risk environments like hospitals and aged care settings.

ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith has indicated the nation’s capital will make a similar announcement on Thursday.

“The ACT government is keen to ensure that ACT public health directions are consistent with settings in NSW and Victoria to the greatest extent possible, taking account of our local circumstances,” she told the ABC.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said the easing of restrictions was an important milestone for the state after an “incredibly challenging” two years.

“People havent been able to say goodbye to their loved ones, weddings have been postponed, people have lost jobs,” he told Sydney radio 2GB on Thursday.

“When it comes to COVID I think we all have a lot to be proud of.

“These changes (are) another mark in our COVID journey.”

The government would work with unions to determine which industries would still require workers to be vaccinated, with the health and education sectors likely to keep the vaccine mandate.

From April 30 hotel quarantine for unvaccinated international returning travellers will also end in NSW, while social distancing on public transport will also be ditched, but masks will still be required for commuters as well as on planes, inside airports and cruise terminals.

Industry groups welcomed the easing of restrictions, which they say will help address staffing shortages, particularly in retail and hospitality.

