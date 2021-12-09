COVID-19 jabs for under-12s get final nod

Children as young as five will be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19, as polling shows one in two parents intend to take the opportunity.

The final approval of Pfizer vaccines for under-12s clears the way for the rollout to start from January 10, which a decision is pending on whether to give Moderna shots to younger children.

Polling by the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne shows about half of parents surveyed intend to get their children aged between five and 11 vaccinated.

One-quarter of 1259 parents surveyed in July were against it while almost one-third were unsure.

Side effects, convenience and accessibility were key factors influencing parents’ willingness to vaccinate their children.

Poll director and paediatrician Anthea Rhodes was not surprised a significant chunk of parents were undecided because trials and testing remained underway at the time of the survey.

The biggest questions parents had were “is it safe enough?” and “does it work well enough to be worth having?”, Dr Rhodes said.

She said it highlighted the need to give parents reliable and clear information about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Pfizer vaccines to be given to children contain one-third of the standard dose following final approval from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will discuss with state and territory leaders on Friday the situation of Australia’s international border.

It follows a decision to delay to mid-December the country’s reopening to international students and visa holders because of the Omicron variant.

An epidemiological update and internal borders will also be on the agenda at national cabinet.

Mr Morrison said the approval of vaccines for younger children would come as a relief to parents.

“They can have peace of mind knowing this has the tick from the best medical regulators in the world,” he said.