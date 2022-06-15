AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ryan Papenhuyzen.
Ryan Papenhuyzen will miss Melbourne's clash with Brisbane after testing positive for COVID-19. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

COVID delays Papenhuyzen’s Storm return

Melissa Woods June 15, 2022

Melbourne have put a red line through the return of Ryan Papenhuyzen for Friday’s NRL clash with Brisbane after the superstar fullback contracted COVID-19.

The Storm named Papenhuyzen in their extended squad on Tuesday but a positive PCR test overnight meant he was ruled out AAMI Park contest and will spend the next seven days in isolation.

Papenhuyzen has been sidelined since round nine with knee and hamstring injuries.

A good performance against the Broncos could have put him into consideration for a call-up to the NSW squad for the second State of Origin match in Perth.

He was considered a strong chance to debut this year before going down injured and will now have to set his sights on game III at Suncorp Stadium on July 13.

