CORONAVIRUS COVID19 TESTING
Australians will only need to isolate for five days after testing positive to COVID-19. Image by Diego Fedele/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

COVID iso changes ‘unlikely’ to up cases

Dominic Giannini September 1, 2022

The reduction of the COVID-19 isolation period from seven to five days is unlikely to increase overall cases, a leading epidemiologist says. 

Isolation requirements being dropped to five days for people who no longer have symptoms, but will remain at seven days for workers in high-risk settings.

Professor Catherine Bennett says it’s unlikely there would be more infectious people in the community, given about one in three people know they have an infection and are isolating. 

“We’re talking about the minority and we taking a couple of days of isolation off the end where they’re least infectious and where the majority of people will have cleared their infection,” she told the ABC.

New data revealed 75 per cent of people had cleared the virus by seven days, Prof Bennett added.

“That’s probably equivalent to the fifth day of isolation, given it takes a couple of days to test positive and go into isolation,” she said.

“Having this caveat on about symptoms is really important because the people who’ve cleared the infection are less likely to be symptomatic, they would be very low risk.

“People with symptoms that are the higher risk, if they stay in isolation until that’s cleared or they have a negative RAT test down the track, then that keeps it safer.”

The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry welcomed the changes, saying they would ease crippling workforce shortages by releasing people from isolation. 

“With businesses recording worsening staff absences, this change will enable more employees to return to work earlier, ensuring businesses can keep their doors open and keep the economy moving,” chief executive Andrew McKellar said.

The changes will come into effect on September 9, alongside the move to make face masks on domestic flights voluntary.

State and territory leaders rubber stamped the move at Wednesday’s national cabinet meeting following a health briefing from the Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd. 

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was an appropriate time to reduce the requirements. 

“This is a proportionate response at this point in the pandemic,” Mr Albanese said. 

The pandemic leave disaster payment will also move to cover the same isolation period from September 9.

Leaders will meet in a fortnight to discuss the future of paid pandemic leave, which is due to wrap up at the end of this month. 

It comes as Australia recorded 69 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday amid more than 13,000 cases. 

