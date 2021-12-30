AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
South Australia Premier Steven Marshall (file image)
Steven Marshall says the child was COVID-positive but the cause of death hasn't yet been determined. Image by Naomi Jellicoe/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

COVID-positive young child dies in SA

Kaitlyn Offer December 30, 2021

A South Australian child under the age of two with COVID-19 has died, as the state records 1374 new infections.

Premier Steven Marshall confirmed the death on Thursday afternoon and said it would be referred to the coroner.

“The family is obviously in a great deal of distress at the moment,” Mr Marshall told reporters.

“I can say that the cause of death has not been determined, but this was a child under the age of two who was COVID positive.”

Mr Marshall said he would not be giving details about whether the child was in hospital.

There were 23,420 PCR tests processed on Wednesday, returning 1374 positive cases compared to 1472 the previous day.

“So a slight reduction on the day before but these numbers are likely to bob around for some time,” Mr Marshall said.

There continues to be 37 people in hospital, with four in intensive care including one on a ventilator.

Following Thursday’s national cabinet meeting, Mr Marshall said the definition of a close contact would be narrowed to a household or intimate contact of an infected person.

There will be exceptions such as “in more vulnerable communities and also where there is a known significant transmission event,” Mr Marshall said.

He also urged people not to flood testing sites to ease strain on the system and that national cabinet had agreed to start relying more on rapid antigen tests.

The state has a stockpile of about 780,000 rapid antigen tests, with another nine million on order, needed for use in health settings and high-risk settings.

Mr Marshall urged retailers to “do the right thing” on pricing RATs for the general public.

About two-thirds of people currently getting PCR tests in the state were asymptomatic, he said.

“These people, really, quite frankly, should not be in the line unless they were close contacts of somebody who was a positive case,” Mr Marshall told reporters.

“We really do want to free up our capacity for testing for those people who have symptoms.”

With the next three days set to reach temperatures above 35C in Adelaide, testing sites are also changing their operating hours.

Across metropolitan Adelaide, sites will be open between 6.30am and 10.30am, then close until 5.30pm, staying open until 8.30pm or 10.30pm depending on the location.

In regional SA, testing sites at Bordertown, Mount Gambier and Port Augusta will follow a similar pattern, while others will only be open for the morning or from 5.30pm.

Isolation periods for positive cases and their close contacts will also change on agreement by the national cabinet and Mr Marshall reminded South Australians the state was no longer chasing COVID-zero.

“We’re at a different stage now and so we are no longer asking casual contacts to isolate,” he said.

Narrowing the isolation periods and definition of close contacts means vital work forces, such as aged care, can continue, he says.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.