AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
VICTORIA CORONAVIRUS COVID19
Emissions cuts must match those caused by COVID-19 lockdowns to limit global warming to 1.5°C. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS
  • global warming

COVID-scale emissions cuts needed yearly

Tracey Ferrier July 1, 2022

The world must match the kind of emissions cuts recorded at the height of COVID-19 lockdowns to constrain global warming to 1.5C, a new study says.

Researchers from Australia’s CSIRO and China’s Tsinghua University have found global emissions of carbon dioxide fell by 6.3 per cent in 2020, compared to the previous year.

The drop was caused by waves of lockdowns that shut down travel, transport and put the brake on most most industries as COVID-19 swept the planet.

Researchers say that will need to be the new normal – every year – if the world is to meet the primary goal of the Paris climate pact.

“The extraordinary fall in emissions during 2020 is similar in magnitude to the sustained annual emissions reductions necessary to limit global warming at 1.5 C,” the study says.

“This underscores the magnitude and speed at which the energy transition needs to advance.”

CSIRO scientist Pep Canadell says the study will help people grasp the scale and pace of change that’s required to decarbonise the global economy.

“Anything less means we will have to later remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere because we will have overshot our carbon budget,” he says.

“Or we’ll just simply go higher than 1.5C.”

Data released on Monday showed Australia’s greenhouse gas emissions bounced back in 2021.

National emissions rose by 0.8 per cent or 4.1 million tonnes more than in 2020. The increase was in part due to the transport sector rebounding from COVID restrictions, and agriculture recovering from drought.

“Of course were were expecting that,” Dr Canadell says. 

“We haven’t changed our energy system and our economic activity is coming back.

“But the important thing is we are still below pre-pandemic levels.

“We had a long-term trend of emissions reductions over the last 15 years in Australia, and the challenge is to make it go further and harder.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.