AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Teens
More than two in three young people aged 18 to 24 say their lives improved in the past year. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

COVID stress eases in young people: survey

Dominic Giannini and Andrew Brown
September 15, 2022

Young people are more positive about their lives and in less psychological distress as Australia comes out of the pandemic, a new study shows. 

More than two in three young people aged 18 to 24 said their lives had improved in the past year, while there was a five per cent drop in psychological distress, ANU’s Professor Nicholas Biddle found. 

Prof Biddle said stress remained above pre-pandemic levels, with young people “the most dramatically impacted” by COVID-19.

“Overall this is really encouraging news,” he said.

“It’s heartening to see the majority of young Australians say they are feeling much better … even though they still face ongoing pandemic pressures.”

While young people recorded the biggest decline in psychological distress, Australians of all ages felt better than they did in October 2021.

More than half of those surveyed said they thought their life was worse in May 2020, months after tough restrictions including lockdowns were introduced.

This dropped to about one in five – or 20 per cent – in August 2021.

“Wellbeing and mental health outcomes have improved over recent months as lockdown conditions have substantially eased and despite high case numbers,” Prof Biddle said. 

The report is based on 12 surveys of 3500 Australians over two years. 

It comes as national cabinet decided pandemic leave would remain in effect as long as mandatory COVID-19 isolation periods are in place.

The payments were due to expire at the end of the month.

National cabinet also agreed to limit the number of payments to three in six months unless people can argue extraordinary circumstances.

The ACTU welcomed the decision to extend the payments. It said it was critical workers were able to isolate while they were infectious.

The union’s assistant secretary Liam O’Brien said financial incentives for people to stay home while sick should remain.

“Paid pandemic leave needs to stay in place as long as working people are being asked to isolate and take time away from work to control the spread of the virus,” he said.

“The third of our working population who do not have access to paid sick leave cannot be expected to go without pay to keep the rest of the community safe.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.