AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Jordan McLean
Jordan McLean has paid credit to his club teammates for his Origin promotion. Image by Jono Searle/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cowboys have lifted me to Blues: McLean

Ed Jackson July 5, 2022

They’re going to be the enemy next week at Suncorp Stadium but Jordan McLean believes his North Queensland NRL teammates have secured him a NSW jersey.

McLean, 30, will become the sixth-oldest Blues’ debutant in State of Origin history in next week’s decider at Suncorp Stadium after being named as the replacement for the injured Payne Haas.

Named ahead of Parramatta’s Reagan Campbell-Gillard, McLean says the stellar NRL form of the Cowboys has gone a long way to realising his Origin dream.

When he takes the field against the Maroons, McLean will be facing four of his Cowboys’ teammates with Queensland naming Tom Gilbert to debut alongside  Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi and Jeremiah Nanai.

“I should be thanking them for me being in the team really, because everyone’s probably helped me this year get back to some good football,” McLean said.

“It’s great to see those boys getting their opportunity as well.

But come game time, it’s me versus them.”

A part of Australia’s 2017 World Cup winning-team, McLean was close to a Blues debut that same year as he helped Melbourne to the premiership.

His move to Townsville ahead of the 2018 season has been marred by injuries, while the Cowboys’ own on-field struggles meant it looked like an Origin debut had passed him by.

Given the chance, McLean is eager to make it count as NSW look to win a decider in Brisbane for the first time since 2005.

“No goal of playing for the Blues this year at all and definitely, I thought the ship had sailed with that,” he said.

“The last couple of years I probably haven’t enjoyed my football as much as I probably should have.

“But I suppose whatever you do in life, if you’re enjoying it, there’s a good chance you’re going to be doing your best at whatever you’re doing.

“So I’m just pinching myself that I’m here making my debut.”

The Blues, who are staying in the northern NSW beachside community of Kingscliff before heading to Brisbane next week, spent Tuesday afternoon in the flood-affected town of Lismore.

Coach Brad Fittler and former great Greg Alexander launched a new road safety campaign at Oakes Oval, before a group of 1000 local teenagers and their families impacted by the devastating floods in February got to watch the team train.

McLean said the experience had been humbling and eye-opening for the entire squad.

“You see it on the news and then it kind of goes off the news but the effect that the floods have are heavy and still ongoing 16 weeks later,” he said. 

“It is devastating, so it’s very easy for us to come out here and put a smile on kids’ faces.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.