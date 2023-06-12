AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Reece Robson
North Queensland's Reece Robson is set to be named in the NSW Origin team for game two. Image by Scott Radford-Chisholm/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cowboys hooker Robson set for NSW Origin debut

Jasper Bruce June 12, 2023

North Queensland hooker Reece Robson is set to make his State of Origin debut for NSW in the must-win second game in Brisbane.

The news comes as injured South Sydney trio Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray and Cody Walker all passed fitness tests, making them available for selection by coach Brad Fittler on Tuesday morning.

Robson and South Sydney veteran Damien Cook are both expected to be named on the team sheet after incumbent hooker Api Koroisau suffered a broken jaw playing for Wests Tigers on Thursday.

Cowboys coach Todd Payten confirmed to AAP that Robson was told during his team’s bye weekend that he had been given the nod to play at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.

“It’s great news, it’s awesome for Reece,” he said.

Robson’s selection comes after he was a member of the extended squad in his breakout 2022 season and means Fittler reverts to carrying a hooker on his bench, as he did with Cook last year.

Robson will become only the fifth Cowboys player to represent NSW and the first since premiership-winning prop James Tamou in 2016.

Robson’s selection means the Blues are highly unlikely to carry a specialist half on the bench as they did with Nicho Hynes in the series opener.

The Rabbitohs previously indicated their medical team would dictate whether injured trio Murray, Mitchell and Walker would be released for Origin duty, and all three were given the green light on Monday.

“There are still some bridges to cross through the week but they got through today’s work,” Rabbitohs coach Jason Demetriou told AAP.

Murray and Mitchell are locks for selection in Fittler’s side after bouncing back from respective groin and calf injuries that they suffered the week before last.

Crafty playmaker Walker is at longer odds for a recall. 

He only tweaked his quad on Friday but has a tough task to usurp Penrith’s Jarome Luai as five-eighth given the Panther’s long-standing incumbency and solid performance at the weekend.

His best chance for selection appears to be if former Souths teammate Adam Reynolds beats Hynes and Mitch Moses to replace the injured Nathan Cleary at halfback.

Initially the front-runner, Hynes had his most disappointing game in recent memory as the Sharks fell 54-10 to Melbourne on Sunday.

But Blues assistant coach and selector Greg Alexander said Hynes was still firmly in the frame after two standout NRL seasons.

Hynes won the Dally M Medal last year and was equal third on the leaderboard for this season when voting went behind closed doors in round 12.

“Nicho has had a great 18 months,” Alexander said on SEN.

“I don’t know if one performance rules you out of the side.

“It’s certainly worth talking about. Many would say, ‘That’s it’ … but he’s got a fair bit of credit in the bank.”

