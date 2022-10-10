Cowboys NRL forward to face Sydney court

North Queensland second-rower Luciano Leilua is due to face a Sydney court charged with domestic violence offences.

The former Wests Tigers forward allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old woman known to him and smashed her phone while at a home on Sydney’s southwestern outskirts.

The alleged October 3 incident has already led to him being stood down under the NRL’s no-fault stand-down policy and forced out of Samoa’s side for the Rugby League World Cup.

The NRL says the decision to stand down Leilua should in no way be interpreted as a view on the innocence or guilt of the player.

“The discretionary no-fault stand down condition has been applied in this instance as the criminal charges involve allegations that the player has acted violently in relation to a female,” the league said on Thursday.

Leilua will be able to train with North Queensland once they return in November, however he will have to wait until the completion of court matters before a potential NRL return.

A mid-season signing from Wests Tigers, Leilua had made a significant impact on his arrival at the club in 2022 and is a significant part of their plans for at least the next three seasons.

“The Cowboys will continue to provide support to all parties involved and will await the completion of the court process before making any further comment,” the club said in a statement.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)