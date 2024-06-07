AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Reece Robson
NSW hooker Reece Robson will miss the Cowboys clash after pulling up with a sore neck after Origin. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Cowboys rest Origin representatives Robson, Taulagi

Jasper Bruce June 7, 2024

North Queensland will rest Reece Robson and Murray Taulagi from round 14 after the pair pulled up sore following the State of Origin series opener.

But the Cowboys will wait until closer to Saturday night’s home game against the Warriors to determine whether Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter, Tom Dearden and Val Holmes can back up from Wednesday night’s Origin I.

Sam McIntyre has been named at hooker as a replacement for Robson, who has reported a sore neck after playing 80 minutes for NSW in their 38-10 loss.

McIntyre has only started at hooker twice in his 52-game NRL career, both appearances coming for Gold Coast in 2022, but back-up rake Jake Granville is unavailable with a biceps injury.

Braidon Burns looks set to keep his spot on Taulagi’s wing after impressing since joining the Cowboys from South Sydney mid-season.

Queensland representative Taulagi has a minor shoulder complaint but, like Robson, is not expected to miss any game time beyond round 14.

“We could needle ‘Muz’ up and roll him out but three days after a big game, I don’t think that’s great for his long-term health,” said Cowboys coach Todd Payten.

“He’ll get a few days’ rest, he’s in no doubt for the following game, and same with ‘Robbo’. 

“(Robson) plays in the middle of the park, 50 tackles, 48 tackles, again he’s really important for us. We just need to do the right thing by those players.”

The Cowboys will cut their squad to 19 players at 5:30pm AEDT on Friday so are set to make a call on their other Origin players by then.

Payten was impressed by his Cowboys Origin representatives, five of whom were on the winning Queensland team.

Notably, Robson made the most tackles of any player on the field (50), with Nanai (48) and Cotter (45) the next most prolific for that stat.

“Reece on a losing side was strong for that 80-minute period. His service was good, tackled everything that moved, had a couple of nice little touches at different times,” Payten said.

“Our Queensland guys, Tommy Dearden looked like he’d played 15 (Origin) games or more, ‘Muz’ is an out-and-out star. Val’s been there and done that, Miah (Nanai), 48 tackles. Reuben played 70 minutes and just does what he does.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.