CRAIG FOSTER PRESS CLUB
Former Socceroo and human rights activist Craig Foster has been named NSW Australian of the Year. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  award and prize

Craig Foster named NSW Australian of Year

Jacob Shteyman November 2, 2022

Former Socceroo and human rights activist Craig Foster has been named NSW Australian of the Year for 2023.

The 53-year-old Lismore native was recognised for his advocacy alongside three others at a ceremony at Sydney’s Luna Park on Wednesday evening.

Despite his numerous achievements in football both on and off the pitch, Mr Foster is increasingly known as a fierce advocate for human rights and anti-racism.

In 2019 he played an influential role in saving Bahraini footballer and refugee Hakeem al-Araibi from a Thai prison, where he faced extradition to and likely persecution in Bahrain.

More recently, he helped the Afghan women’s national football team and other female athletes flee the Taliban and campaigned for the release of refugees trapped in offshore detention.

As a member of the Australian Multicultural Council, Mr Foster has promoted community-based initiatives such as the #RacismNotWelcome campaign, which seeks to spread awareness by erecting street signs.

Despite his tireless activism and ongoing work as a football commentator, he still finds time to volunteer at the Addison Road community food pantry in Sydney’s Inner West.

The NSW Senior Australian of the Year award was given to 89-year-old palliative care advocate Teresa Plane, who pioneered the field in 1978 when she opened a hospice and palliative care unit in western Sydney.

Lottie Dalziel, founder of sustainability group Banish, won the Young Australian of the Year award.

The 29-year-old helps reduce waste by making information about recycling more accessible for everyday people.

Turbans 4 Australia founder Amar Singh took the NSW Local Hero honours for his work promoting multiculturalism and religious tolerance, all the while delivering funds and supplies to vulnerable Australians hit by the litany of bushfires, floods and pandemics of the past few years.

The winners will represent NSW at next year’s Australia Day honours, where they will be in the running to receive the Australian of the Year awards.

