AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Melbourne Rebels
The Melbourne Rebels have been thrown a Super Rugby Pacific lifeline after a vote by creditors. Image by Rob Prezioso/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby union

Creditors vote for Rebels Super Rugby rescue plan

Melissa Woods May 3, 2024

Creditors have voted to accept a financial rescue plan for the cash-strapped Melbourne Rebels rather than liquidate the Super Rugby Pacific club.

At a meeting on Friday, creditors opted to follow the recommendation of the voluntary administrator and accept a proposal by a private investor group that includes current directors.

The directors have proposed a Deed Of Company Arrangement (DOCA), which guarantees employees 100 per cent of their entitlements, but leaves unsecured creditors with as little as 15 cents to the dollar.

Foote
 Rebels coach Kevin Foote has praised his players’ efforts in a stressful season. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS 

The club went into voluntary administration in January with total debts of $23.1 million, with PwC voluntary administrator Stephen Longley stating in his report last week the club may have operated insolvent for more than five years.

The DOCA is also dependent upon Rugby Australia handing the Super Rugby participation licence to the new consortium, who are planning to invest more than $25 million into the club over the next five years.

RA, who have propped up the club this season, taking over the wages bill for players and staff, have given no indication of their plans for the club, who joined the competition in 2011.

The Australian Financial Review reported that RA planned to vote against salvaging the club and claimed the independent report by  Longley was biased towards the former directors.

It’s understood the Victorian government advised RA that, in the absence professional rugby presence in the state, it could withdraw from bidding for future Wallabies Test matches and hosting the Rugby World Cup final.

Meanwhile, the Rebels will host the Blues at AAMI Park in round 11 of the competition later on Friday.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.