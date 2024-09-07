AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Angus Crichton.
Forward Angus Crichton has avoided a ban and is free to begin the Roosters' NRL finals campaign. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Crichton free for NRL finals but Koroisau cops big ban

Jasper Bruce September 7, 2024

Angus Crichton will be free for the first week of the NRL finals series after receiving only a fine for raising his forearm into Tallis Duncan’s neck.

But the pain of Wests Tigers’ “Spoon Bowl” loss is set to last beyond the season after captain Api Koroisau received a three-game ban for his dangerous throw on Parramatta fullback Clint Gutherson.

Crichton went on report in the first half on Friday night but remained afield to continue his stellar form and help the Sydney Roosters to a 36-28 defeat of South Sydney.

As a second offence, Crichton would have faced up to three matches on the sidelines had he been charged with grade-two dangerous contact but can instead accept a $1800 fine for his grade-one offence.

The news is a big boost for the finals-bound Roosters, who could not afford more absences after losing Sam Walker, Brandon Smith and Victor Radley to injury last Sunday.

Crichton will be pivotal to the undermanned Roosters’ premiership tilt, having enjoyed a career-best season in which he won the Wally Lewis Medal as the best player in the State of Origin series.

“Unbelievable, the year he’s had,” said Roosters captain James Tedesco.

“When he’s got the ball, he just creates havoc and creates a lot of opportunities for me and our outside guys. He’s been a big part of our success this year.

“He’ll be a bit part of us being successful in the finals as well.”

Koroisau went to the sin bin for up-ending Gutherson during the second half of a 60-26 loss that consigned the Tigers to a third consecutive wooden spoon on Friday night.

Api Koroisau.
 Api Koroisau is put on report and sin-binned by referee Peter Gough against at Campbelltown Stadium. Image by Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS 

The shot doomed the Tigers, who leaked two tries without their hooker to fall well behind at Campbelltown Stadium.

Koroisau has since been charged with a grade-two dangerous throw and can accept a three-match ban with an early guilty plea, or risk sitting out four games by challenging the charge.

The Fiji international hooker may apply to count the post-season Pacific Test championships towards his ban, which could clear him to line up for the Tigers in round one next year.

Fiji will play at least two games in the post-season series, and potentially a third if they make it to the Pacific Bowl’s promotion/relegation play-off game.

