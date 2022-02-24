AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Rod marsh
Former Test cricketer Rod Marsh is in a Queensland hospital after suffering a serious heart attack. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Cricket legend Marsh suffers heart attack

Oliver Caffrey February 24, 2022

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh is in a Queensland hospital after reportedly suffering a serious heart attack.

The former wicketkeeper was in Bundaberg for an event for the Bulls Masters charity group.

Marsh was reportedly rushed to hospital by Bulls Masters organisers John Glanville and David Hillier.

“John and Dave deserve so much credit because the doctor said if they had waited for an ambulance he would not have made it,” Bulls Masters boss Jimmy Maher told News Corp.

“Rod landed at 10.05am and rang me from the car at about 10.30. 

“He said he could not wait to have a beer with me.

“Then soon (after) Dave rang me from the car and told me what had happened. It’s devastating.”

Marsh played 96 Tests for Australia between 1970 and 1984, snaring 355 dismissals behind the stumps.

The 74-year-old also previously served as Australia’s chairman of selectors before stepping down in 2016.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement: “We are very concerned to hear the news about Rod and send him all our best wishes.

“Our thoughts are with him, his wife Ros and their family and many friends at this difficult time.

“Rod is one of the most iconic and popular figures in the game and we thank and acknowledge those who are looking after him.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.