Cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

World cricket is mourning the shock loss of another Australian great after Test star and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash in Queensland.

Former Australian cricket captain Mark Taylor says the man known as “Roy” will be remembered as an entertainer who played the game with a carefree approach and disdain for rules and regulations.

Taylor was one of several of the game’s biggest names to pay tribute to the 46-year-old following his tragic death on Saturday night.

The shocking news comes little over two months since the cricket fraternity mourned the sudden passing of spin king Shane Warne and former Test wicket-keeper Rod Marsh.

Speaking on Nine, Taylor said Symonds was “an entertainer with the bat and an imposing guy”.

“He was an entertainer in an era where professionalism really is a throwaway word that we use probably too often.

“He wanted to go out there and have fun and play the game he remembered as a kid.

“At times he got in trouble for not going to training or maybe having a few too many beers, but that is the way he lived his life and the way he wanted to play his cricket also.”

Another ex-Australian skipper, Allan Border, told Nine: “He was, in a way, a little bit of an old-fashioned cricketer.

“He was an adventurer, loved his fishing, he loved hiking, camping. People liked his very laid-back style.

“He hit the ball a long way and just wanted to entertain.”

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson touched on Symonds’ contribution to Australian and Queensland cricket in paying tribute to the brilliant all-rounder.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history,” he said.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

“On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

Queensland Cricket chair Chris Simpson, who played with Symonds for the Bulls, added: “It is a shattering loss to those nearest to him, and his wide circle of friends, which extend to all corners of the cricketing world.

“His untimely passing will also resonate deeply with the many fans who thrilled to his efforts with bat, ball and in the field.

“He stood out for his skill, courage and determination, and the fans who saw him at his best will never forget his impact on a game.

“We are all hurting and will miss him greatly.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk added: “Andrew Symonds was an outstanding player – dynamic, entertaining and skilful – who made an unforgettable contribution to Queensland and Australian cricket. My deep condolences to his family at this time.”

Overseas rivals were also shocked and saddened to hear news of Symonds’ death.

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar tweeted: “Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family.”

Ex-India spinner Anil Kumble posted: “Tragic news to hear of Andrew Symonds passing. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers.”

Symonds’ former employer, Fox Sports, also expressed its condolences, labelling him “one of a kind”.

The “cult figure” was involved in a single-vehicle accident late on Saturday.

Queensland Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

“Early information indicates shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” a police statement read.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”