AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Andrew Symonds
Tributes are flowing for cricket great Andrew Symonds who has died in a car accident. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Cricketer Andrew Symonds dies in car crash

Adam Lucius May 15, 2022

World cricket is mourning the shock loss of another Australian great after Test star and two-time World Cup winner Andrew Symonds was killed in a car crash in Queensland.

The 46-year-old “cult figure” was involved in a single-vehicle accident late on Saturday.

Queensland Police are investigating the crash, which occurred at Hervey Range, about 50km from Townsville.

“Early information indicates shortly after 11pm the car was being driven on Hervey Range Road, near Alice River Bridge when it left the roadway and rolled,” a police statement read.

“Emergency services attempted to revive the 46-year-old driver and sole occupant, however, he died of his injuries.”

Symonds death comes barely two months after the deaths of legspin legend Shane Warne at age 52 and wicketkeeping great Rod Marsh at 74, both from heart attacks.

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson said: “Australian cricket has lost another of its very best. Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends.

“On behalf of Australian cricket our deepest sympathies are with Andrew’s family, team-mates, and friends.”

Symonds played 26 Tests for Australia, scoring 1462 runs at 40.61 and picking up 24 wickets with his handy off spin and medium pace bowling.

His brilliant 162 not out against India in the 2008 Sydney Test helped Australia to a 122-run victory, but the game would later be mired in controversy over the Monkeygate affair.

Symonds accused Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh of calling him a “monkey”, triggering a war of words between the two teams and a threat by India to return home after Singh was initially suspended for three games.

But it was in the white-ball arena where the man they called “Roy” really excelled.

A crowd favourite in the short-form game, the big-hitting allrounder played 198 one-day internationals, clobbering 5088 runs and taking 133 wickets.

The Queenslander was also a brilliant fielder, renowned for pulling off a spectacular run out or outrageous catch just when his team needed it.

Symonds was an integral part of Australia’s Word Cup-winning campaigns in 2003 and 2007, performing with bat, ball and in the field.

His 143 against a Wasim Akram-led Pakistan in Australia’s opening match of the 2003 tournament in Johannesburg announced his arrival to the cricket world.

The dreadlocked right-hander’s match-winning knock came from just 125 deliveries and featured 18 fours and two sixes.

At the time it was the highest score by an Australian at a World Cup.

In the semi-final against Sri Lanka, Symonds came to the crease with his side struggling at 3-53.

He scored an undefeated 91 to help the defending champions reach 7-212, which proved too much for the Sri Lankans in a rain-affected match.

Ricky Ponting’s men were easy victors over India in the final.

Australia didn’t need too many heroics from Symonds in the 2007 World Cup, cruising through the pool games and easily defeating Sri Lanka in the decider in Barbados.

Symonds finished his twin World Cup campaigns with two winners’ medals, an average of 103, a strike rate of 93.29 and the adulation of fans around the world.

“I think it’s the fear factor he puts into the opposition because he can clear the boundary on a regular basis,” former Australian captain Ian Chappell said of Symonds.

“He is going to create some run outs for you. He’ll take a blinding catch and he has been very, very tidy with the ball now for a long time.”

In recent years Symonds had worked as a TV commentator for Fox Sports and was a regular on the microphone for Big Bash League broadcasts.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.