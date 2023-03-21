AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie.
Senator Jacqui Lambie has called for upgrades to housing in remote Indigenous communities. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS
  • politics

Crossbenchers raise concerns with social housing fund

Andrew Brown March 21, 2023

A multi-billion dollar fund to build tens of thousands of new social and affordable housing could be heading for defeat in parliament following concerns it would not fix problems in the sector.

Under the government’s $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, 30,000 new social housing domicles would be built in the first five years of the scheme, with up to $500 million spent each year.

However, critical Senate crossbenchers have raised issues with the fund, saying it was not enough to address the crisis in affordable housing.

Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie said while she supported the fund, improvements needed to be made.

“We are worried about the $500 million annual cap on disbursements to the fund … (with) the amount of houses that you need to build, (it) is only going to end up about $80,000 per house,” she told ABC Radio on Tuesday.

“We are worried also with the inflation on what that $500 million looks like in the next nine or 10 years.”

She also called for upgrades and repairs to housing in remote Indigenous communities.

The government would need the support of the Greens and at least two crossbenchers for the fund to pass the Senate.

Senator Lambie said negotiations with the government on what the fund would look like were continuing.

“We’ll be going for whatever extra money or whatever we can get up to get those extra houses built today,” she said. 

Independent senator David Pocock said the fund represented a chance to build more affordable housing.

“It’s not ambitious enough – we’re seeing so much need across the country,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“We’ve got so many Australians counting on politicians to do the right thing here.”

The coalition is set to oppose the housing fund, with Nationals leader David Littleproud saying the fund didn’t properly address the issue.

“This is a failure of state governments in particular. This is their bailiwick,” he told ABC TV.

“The mechanism they’re putting in place is costly and doesn’t go to the heart of the issue. And what it also does is incentivise the states to walk away from their responsibilities.”

Unions also urged the government to make the housing fund more ambitious in its approach.

Incoming CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith said more was needed, with unmet demand for social housing being at 650,000 homes.

“Australia is in the grips of one of the most serious housing crises in our history so what’s on the table simply doesn’t cut it,” he said.

“Labor must be more ambitious on social housing. The future fund proposal needs its funding to be dramatically increased if we’re going to go anywhere near meeting the skyrocketing need for housing.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.