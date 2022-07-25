AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CROWN CASINO STOCK
Crown says its Sydney casino at Barangaroo will open to the public in two weeks. Image by Paul Braven/AAP PHOTOS
  • economy, business and finance

Crown’s Sydney casino to open next month

Maureen Dettre July 25, 2022

The Crown gaming empire’s flagship skyscraper on Sydney Harbour will open its luxury casino in two weeks.

“The doors to Australia’s only VIP casino will begin opening to members and guests from 08.08.2022,” Crown said in a statement on Monday.

Crown had been prevented from opening the casino in its $2.2 billion dining and hotel tower in Barangaroo for more than a year.

The opening was delayed and then blocked after an inquiry led by former Supreme Court judge Patricia Bergin found Crown was not fit to operate a casino.

Last month the troubled gambling behemoth was given approval by the NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority for the members-only gaming facilities inside the upscale Barangaroo complex to finally open on a conditional basis.

The conditional period, which will run for 18 to 24 months, will allow the authority to monitor changes made at Crown Sydney and ensure they are “embedded” in the business.

“The opening of our gaming operations at Crown Sydney is a defining moment for Crown, and the culmination of months of hard work from our dedicated team,” Crown Sydney CEO Simon McGrath said.

“The entire team at Crown Sydney has been preparing for this moment for a long time and we felt the symbolism of the 08.08 date represented ideal timing to open our doors.”

The number eight is believed to be the luckiest number in China because eight is associated with wealth.

LGA chair Philip Crawford said last month the Bergin inquiry highlighted the scale and scope of issues to be remedied by Crown, with potentially billions of dollars having been laundered through its casinos.

“With a complete clean-out of the board and senior executive, Crown has made significant progress and has agreed to ongoing work to regain its casino licence,” he said in a statement.

Crown says its gaming operations are set “over two luxurious VIP gaming floors – Crystal Room and Mahogany Room – with 12 additional exclusive private Sky Salons located on levels 28 and 29”.

The facilities accommodate approximately 160 gaming tables and 70 electronic table games.

The Crystal Room gaming floor will open on day one, with Mahogany Room set to open at a later date.

“We are committed to delivering a safe and responsible gaming environment for all, and Crown Sydney’s restricted gaming facility has been designed with the highest levels of governance and compliance,” Mr McGrath said.

All patrons are required to be a member or guest of a member and undergo comprehensive checks.

“The gaming floors at Crown Sydney set a new standard in luxury and elegance,” Mr McGrath said.

The once-listed Crown is being taken private by US investment firm Blackstone after a successful $8.9 billion takeover was ticked off last month.

