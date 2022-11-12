AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Adelaide have advanced to an AFLW preliminary final.
Adelaide have beaten Collingwood in testing conditions to qualify for an AFLW preliminary final. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Crows beat Magpies, surge into AFLW prelim

Martin Pegan November 12, 2022

Adelaide have overcome heavy storms, multiple delays and a gallant Collingwood to earn an AFLW preliminary final berth with a hard-fought 12-point triumph.

The Crows impressed in the wet and wild conditions either side of a lengthy delay at the first break, but still had to hold off a brave Magpies fightback to secure a 3.5 (23) to 1.5 (11) victory.

The start of the AFLW semi-final was initially delayed by 30 minutes due to lightning within 10km of Unley Oval in Adelaide.

The opening term was played out during a break in the weather but the clash was put on hold for closer to an hour – and at risk of being postponed from a Saturday finish – after lightning returned before quarter-time.

The heavy storm during that break also left puddles of water scattered around the field that ensured a dour contest through the remaining three terms, but were not enough to slow the Crows.

Anne Hatchard (24 disposals, one goal) led the way for the Crows, while young gun Teah Charlton (15) also stepped up with star onballer Ebony Marinoff (11) unusually quiet until having more of an influence in the final term.

The Magpies worked their way into the match when kicking with a strong breeze and having 7-1 inside 50s in the third term but were unable to make the Crows fully pay on the scoreboard with 1.2.

Jaimee Lambert (23 disposals) battled hard throughout for the Pies while Chloe Molloy (15, seven tackles) and (14, seven tackles) were also important.

Eliza James booted the Magpies’ only major in the challenging conditions with a clever snap in third term.

After the first bounce was delayed by 30 minutes it took the Crows just 17 seconds to slot the opening goal, after surging the ball forward for Eloise Jones to crumb it 20 metres out for a flying start.

The Crows were made to work harder for their second goal until Lisa Whiteley took a diving mark deep in the pocket and navigated a tricky breeze to kick truly.

The hosts led the Magpies by 11 points at the extended quarter-time break, stretching the margin to three goals at half-time after Hatchard skidded the ball through for the only major of the second term.

The Magpies fought hard in the second half but scoring dried up in the final term as the Crows were able to create enough stoppages to slow the game down.

The Crows proved too good despite the absence of Chelsea Randall under the AFL’s concussion rules, after their skipper hit the ground heavily in a tackle during last week’s qualifying final against Melbourne.

Randall also missed last year’s AFLW grand final due to concussion but will now hope to be available for the Crows’ preliminary final clash with minor premiers Brisbane. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.