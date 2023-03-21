AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Shane McAdam
Adelaide are considering launching an appeal against Shane McAdam's three-game suspension. Image by Matt Turner/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Crows could appeal McAdam’s three-game suspension

Steve Larkin March 22, 2023

Adelaide could appeal the three-match ban given to forward Shane McAdam as the fallout continues from the first-round flashpoint.

The Crows have until noon on Wednesday to lodge any appeal after McAdam expressed disappointment with the three-match suspension.

McAdam was suspended for rough conduct for his bump on GWS’ Jacob Wehr.

“It was never my intention to harm Jacob (Wehr) and I am glad that he didn’t sustain any injury,” McAdam said.

“I am disappointed with the outcome of the tribunal and understand the club will consider any avenue to appeal the decision.”

McAdam’s ban follows a two-game suspension to Melbourne’s Kysaiah Pickett for a similar bump which felled Western Bulldog Bailey Smith.

The Crows, in their defence of McAdam at Tuesday night’s tribunal hearing, used video of Pickett’s hit.

The star Demon accepted a ban and avoided a tribunal hearing with his bump graded by match review officer Michael Christian on a lower scale than McAdam’s.

Tribunal chairman Jeff Gleeson, when announcing McAdam’s ban, noted the Pickett bump.

“There appears to be a slightly more glancing aspect to the impact than occurred here,” he said.

“If we are wrong about that, we note that the guidelines say that we are not bound by the examples.

“And it ought not be assumed that we would necessarily grade impact in the Pickett matter as high impact, and not severe.

“We emphasise however that we have not and should not considered all of the evidence in that matter.”

Adelaide’s Tom Duggan QC told the tribunal there was no severe head contact when McAdam chiefly made contact with Wehr’s chest and shoulder, dispossessing the Giant of the ball.

“In that sense, it’s entirely legitimate for a bump to be made … it’s perfectly fine,” Duggan told the hearing.

“This is clearly not a high bump because it doesn’t in any way involve the head.

“Yes it was a tough bump but … it was entirely fair.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.