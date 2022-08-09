Crows’ Walker insists camp was a positive

Adelaide key forward Taylor Walker insists he enjoyed the Crows’ notorious 2018 camp, despite a string of players revealing harrowing experiences from the Gold Coast training trip.

But Walker, who was captain at the time, admits it was difficult to hear former teammates including Eddie Betts and Josh Jenkins share they were still feeling negative effects from the experience.

Some of the revelations from the past players include Indigenous culture being disrespected, confidential information being shared to others and those with traumatic childhood experiences being prayed upon.

Walker, who in 2018 described the camp as “one of the most beneficial and rewarding camps I’ve ever been” and said he’d encourage family members to take part in it, admitted it wasn’t easy to hear others hadn’t enjoyed it.

“As the captain at the time of the footy club and those boys being past players, (it’s) not great,” he told Triple M.

“It’s quite upsetting to hear those guys are still feeling the effects of the camp.

“What I will say is the camp, a lot of people took different things out of it and I personally I’ve said I took a positive experience out of it, but that does not take away from the the feelings of hurt that those boys are going through at the moment.”

Asked if he felt he had done what he could at the time to support his players, Walker said he had.

“I can put my head on the pillow at night and put my hand on my heart and say I did everything I could,” he said.

“I knew something was not right post the camp, I knew blokes weren’t feeling that great about it.

“There were fractures within the group, like some of the boys have said and I was having one-on-one meetings.

“I was having some confidential meetings at my house to try and work out exactly the path to take and I can honestly say that I did everything I could to try and fix it.”