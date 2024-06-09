Cummins back as Australia bat first against England

Pat Cummins has returned to Australia’s XI for the pivotal T20 World Cup clash against England, who won the toss and decided to bowl first in Barbados.

The inclusion of Test captain Cummins, rested for the last-start defeat of Oman, is the only change for an Australian side who are highly likely to top Group B if they beat their old rivals on Saturday in Bridgetown.

Superstar left-arm paceman Mitch Starc retains his spot despite cramping up bowling against Oman, with fellow quick Nathan Ellis dropping out to make way for Cummins.

After their first match of the World Cup was lost to rain, England desperately need to defeat Australia to keep their own hopes of a Super 8 berth on track.

Lose to Mitch Marsh’s side and the reigning T20 World Cup champions may need to rely on net-run rate to progress to the knockout stage.

England have named the same side that featured in the match against Scotland before it was rained off.

TEAMS:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Phil Salt, Will Jacks, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.