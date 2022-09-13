AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins doesn't believe one captain fits all for all three formats of cricket. Image by AP PHOTO
  • cricket

Cummins disagrees with one captain for all

Scott Bailey September 13, 2022

Pat Cummins has conceded it’s unrealistic for him to be Australia’s sole captain across all three formats, as he again called for David Warner’s lifetime leadership ban to be lifted.

Cricket Australia officials have the next two months to decide who will replace Aaron Finch as the country’s one-day skipper, after the opener announced his retirement from the 50-over format.

A call on the captaincy of Australia’s Twenty20 team is also likely to follow soon, with Finch revealing last weekend he would consider his future in that format after this summer.

Cummins, Warner, Steve Smith and Alex Carey remain the likely front-runners to fill the roles between them, as a mix of the new and old of Australia’s leadership brigade.

Cummins himself would likely be the preferred option as Test skipper, but the fact the quick has missed 28 of the past 66 ODIs makes that decision far trickier.

After initially claiming he did not want to juggle all three roles when he took over the Test team last summer, Cummins signalled his interest on Tuesday with some caveats.

“I think if you were going to do all the formats and every game, I don’t think that’s realistic,” Cummins told reporters at Kayo’s cricket launch. 

“Especially as a fast bowler I think you do need to find windows to rest. But I think you can manage that as well.

“It’s not something I have really thought about.

“I am really happy with captaining the Test side … I don’t think they need to rush into any decision.”

Cummins’ suggestion would likely include something along the lines of co-captains, something not pursued in Australian cricket so far.

Meanwhile Cummins also backed Warner’s leadership capabilities, pointing out that the opening bat had assisted in making the start to Test captain easier in the past year.

Warner remains banned from leading any Australian team following the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, but stated on Tuesday he would be “privileged” to lead Australia’s one-day team.

Cricket Australia chair Lachlan Henderson has also indicated he would like the board to meet with Warner, with the 35-year-old having long been keen to speak with officials about lifting the ban.

“Obviously (Pat) is the key (on whether he wants lead the ODI team), he is the Test captain and gets the first opportunity,” Warner said. 

“But any opportunity you get asked to captain, it’s a privilege. 

“For my circumstances that’s in Cricket Australia’s hands. I can only concentrate on what I have to do, and that’s using the bat and scoring as many runs as I can.

“My phone is here (if CA want to talk). At the end of the day what is done is done in the past. 

“The good thing is there is a new board. I am always happy to sit down and have a chat and talk about whatever they need to talk about.”

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.