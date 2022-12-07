AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Pat Cummins.
Australia captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the second Test against West Indies in Adelaide. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test

Scott Bailey December 7, 2022

Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the Adelaide Test, with Steve Smith to captain against West Indies.

Australia’s management made the call on Wednesday afternoon to not risk Cummins for the Test, with Scott Boland to take his place.

Cummins had been battling a quad injury since the first innings in Perth, and did not bowl on the final two days as Australia claimed a 164-run victory.

He completed light run-throughs on Tuesday evening, but with little time before Thursday’s first ball it was always unlikely the quick would recover in time.

“Team medical staff commenced Cummins’ recovery in Adelaide but selectors deemed there was not sufficient time for the fast bowler to be fully fit for the match,” Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Cummins’ withdrawal marks the second straight season the paceman has missed the Adelaide Test, after being ruled out as a COVID-19 close contact last year.

Smith also captained on that occasion, on a rushed morning which marked his return to the top job in Australian cricket for the first time since 2018’s ball-tampering scandal.

Things are more controlled in Adelaide this year, with Cummins having been considered a 50-50 chance at best by medical staff since Sunday.

The 29-year-old is expected to be fit for the first Test against South Africa, starting at the Gabba on December 17.

Boland’s recall comes after he took 18 wickets at an average of 9.55 in the only three Tests of his career during last summer’s Ashes.

Lance Morris and Michael Neser remain in the squad as back up for Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, but are unlikely to be used.

Starc and Hazlewood bowled more than 40 overs in Perth on a tight turnaround, but neither appear to have significant issues out of the match.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.