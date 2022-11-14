AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pat Cummins.
Pat Cummins has decided to tear up his IPL deal with Kolkata and focus on Australia's busy schedule. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Cummins to skip 2023 IPL, focus on Aust

Scott Bailey November 15, 2022

Pat Cummins has become the latest Australian quick to put country before cash, pulling out of next year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) due to workload concerns.

Cummins made the call to skip next year’s tournament for the Kolkata Knight Riders, foregoing a $1.3 million salary that comes with his appearance.

The decision comes after he was elevated to the captaincy of Australia’s one-day team, with a World Cup in India at the end of next year.

Australia also have a four-Test tour in India next February and March before the IPL, while a five-Test Ashes series in England and potential World Test Championship final follow.

Cummins’ decision comes after Mitchell Starc has long skipped the IPL, wanting to prioritise his fitness for Australia ahead of the big-money tournament.

The pair have also rarely played in the Big Bash League at home, citing the same reasons.

“I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL,” Cummins tweeted on Tuesday morning.

“The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.”

Cummins’ workload had been a major talking point before he was handed both the Test and ODI captaincy, with the quick still featuring in all three formats for Australia.

