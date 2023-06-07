AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia cricket captain Pat Cummins.
Australia captain Pat Cummins is keen for the World Test Championship final to prove its value. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS
  • cricket

Cummins wants to prove Test Championship final belongs

Scott Bailey June 7, 2023

Pat Cummins wants the World Test Championship to remain part of cricket’s cluttered calendar and he is hopeful Australia’s final against India can prove it belongs.

After two false starts earlier this century, the 2023 final – which begins on Wednesday at The Oval – will mark the end of the second two-year World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

The tournament is locked in for at least two more cycles, with finals set for 2025 and 2027.

But the event’s challenges remain obvious.

The fact the final is squeezed between the Indian Premier League and this year’s Ashes series show the scheduling hurdles.

Other issues also abound, with a significant drop in the number of Tests played by nations other than England, India and Australia in the next cycle.

Organisers use a points-percentage model to stop that imbalance being a factor, with hopes the WTC encourages nations to stick at long-format cricket. 

“I hope this week shows that it does work,” Cummins said of the final.

“Every day is a sellout, I just had a meeting where they said it will be the most-watched Test ever played. So hopefully this event is a real event that is here to stay.

“We have certainly spoken about it over the past couple of years.”

The future of the tournament is likely to dictate how significant a victory for Australia is considered in the long run.

The build-up to the final has paled significantly compared to the hype of the looming Ashes series but Cummins believes the WTC could potentially be viewed as a bigger deal in the future.

“Missing the first final, this second one feels like it is a bit more significant,” Cummins said. 

“It is the only trophy that Australian cricket hasn’t won. All those things at the time feel special.

“But maybe in 10 years when you look back at career achievements, maybe these are the kinds of things that stand out.”

The format of the neutral-venue final also remains a point of contention.

David Warner last week pushed for the showpiece to be a three-match series, however the logistical challenges that would present are problematic.

“The final sits nicely over five days,” Australia’s coach Andrew McDonald said. 

“If you started to have a three-game series, it’ll take up too much time. A lot of the work’s done in the qualification stages. 

“It’s like a lot of other sports, where you qualify for the grand final and that’s all on the line. Who copes best comes out on top. 

“In shorter formats, potentially in a T20 World Cup scenario … that could be a best-of-three because it won’t take up much time.”

McDonald, too, wants the tournament to remain. 

“It’s a great concept. Every Test match means something. Everyone’s looking at the points table,” he said. 

“Everyone wants to qualify. It was something the group was driven towards. 

“If the group internally are driven towards that then it’s a thing of worth.”

