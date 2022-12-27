AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Electric bike buyers warned
Australian e-bike buyers are warned to watch out for models that are too fast for public roads. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO
  • transport

Customer warning over illegal e-bikes

Jennifer Dudley-Nicholson
December 28, 2022

Electric bike buyers have been warned to check vehicles are “street legal” after Australian retailers were found selling bicycles too powerful to be used in public.

Representatives from e-bike firm Zoomo sounded the alarm during the Christmas period after finding several stores selling e-bikes capable of breaking national speed limits, potentially misleading buyers about their use.

But an e-bike industry expert said the rules needed to be updated, and speed limits raised, to ensure the safety of cyclists and pedestrians.

Zoomo chief operating officer Jules Flynn raised the issue after discovering several instances where electric bikes were being sold with “non-compliant” features or capable of travelling faster than legally allowed in public.

Under national laws, e-bike motors must be limited to 250 watts, must assist only up to 25 kilometres an hour, and must be activated by pedalling rather than with a throttle in order to be used in public.

But Mr Flynn said some Australian stores were selling e-bikes capable of higher speeds, even though they were advertised for on-road use.

“We want to make sure that e-bikes continue to grow and continue to be seen as a positive, safe mode of transportation,” he said.

“As a consumer, you can be led astray and the most effective intervention is better enforcement on the retail side. There may be an opportunity to enforce the rules more completely.”

While it is not illegal to import vehicles with higher speed limits for use on private property, Mr Flynn said some e-bikes were being misrepresented as street bikes to buyers.

In one example, an Australian online store advertised a cargo e-bike capable of 40 km/h speeds as one that would help with “your delivery job”.

Bicycle Industries Australia general manager Peter Bourke said the issue was causing problems within the industry, both for buyers looking for legally compliant road e-bikes and riders looking for safe, fast vehicles.

Mr Bourke said the 25 km/h e-bike speed limit was adopted in 2012 based on European standards and had not been reviewed even though many riders wanted a higher limit for use on roads with traffic.

“From an industry point of view, we would love to see 32 km/h adopted, which is the American model,” he said.

“We understand on a shared path 32 km/h is very fast but when you’re sharing the road that speed makes riders feel safer as they’re able to move with the traffic.”

Mr Bourke said buyers looking for an e-bike to ride on public streets and paths should ask for a “road legal” model, and check for a compliance sticker or plate with the code EN15194. 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.