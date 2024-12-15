Cut Goodman given new date for Inoue world title shot

Sam Goodman’s devastation at picking up a cut in sparring which he feared might spell the end of his world title dream in Japan will be replaced by delight that he’s been given a new date for the Tokyo blockbuster with Naoya Inoue in January.

Goodman’s eagerly-awaited Christmas Eve date in Tokyo to challenge for superstar Inoue’s undisputed world super-bantamweight crown had to be shelved after the Australian suffered a cut above his left eye during his final spar on Saturday before being due to fly out to Japan.

Needing four stitches following “a freak accident” in the session in Sydney gym, the 26-year-old Goodman initially feared it could mean he would miss his chance to take on unbeaten Inoue, one of the sport’s most in-demand talents after his 25kos in 28 bouts.

New date. Same goal 💯🌎🏆 Sam Goodman will now meet Naoya Inoue on January 24 after suffering an injury in sparring. #nolimitboxing #inouegoodman pic.twitter.com/rohpjT49H0 — No Limit Boxing (@NoLimit_Boxing) December 14, 2024

But Inoue confirmed on Saturday evening the bout has now been rearranged for January 24, effectively giving Goodman’s cut six weeks to heal.

“I’m sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. We hope you will come again on the new dates!!! New date: Friday, January 24th at Ariake Arena. Let’s fight at our best,” Inoue posted on X.

It’s great news for Goodman, who might have had to wait his turn for another shot at 31-year-old phenomenon Inoue, who could be lined up for a Las Vegas superfight in a few months time.

Clearly, Albion Park’s Goodman had feared that scenario, as he took to Instagram after the cut to explain: “I was having my last spar before we flew out to Tokyo and, by freak accident, just got cut resulting in four stitches.

“And if I had it my way, I’d like to proceed with the fight.

“But taking on a guy like this, my team, ah, my team were just saying I wouldn’t have the same team in my corner letting me go into a fight like this compromised.

“And I’m absolutely devastated to be doing this.

“I want to fight this guy.

“This has been a 14-week camp but this has been the last 15 years of my life, everything I’ve ever done to get into this position and to take this guy on.

“I just want the chance to have a crack against him for all those belts.

“And hopefully we can get it on sooner rather than later once this cut heals up.”