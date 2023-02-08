Cyclone Gabrielle tracks off Queensland coast

Emergency services on Norfolk Island have activated their cyclone response plan after a tropical low formed into Cyclone Gabrielle.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects Gabrielle to intensify into a severe category-three cyclone packing winds of between 165km/h and 224km/h on Thursday.

The storm, which formed on Wednesday, is forecast to remain offshore but bring large waves and strong winds to exposed coastal areas of Queensland and northern NSW before passing near to Norfolk Island at the weekend.

“The community is advised to familiarise themselves with the alert levels and consider what action they will take if the cyclone threat is continuing,” the island’s emergency management team said.

Island residents have been warned of an extended period of gale-force winds, with heavy rainfall and damaging surf also possible depending on the movement and intensity of the storm.

Another tropical low near the Cocos Islands, northwest of WA, has a low chance of forming into a cyclone and continues to be monitored.