The site a fatal house fire at Lalor Park
A man will face court charged with murdering three of his children following a Sydney house fire. Image by Thomas Parrish/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

Dad charged with triple murder over deadly house fire

Peter Bodkin July 11, 2024

A father who allegedly stopped his family being rescued from their burning home has been charged with murdering three of his children.

The 28-year-old is due to face a bedside court hearing on Thursday after initially being left in a coma following the blaze at his home at Lalor Park, in Sydney’s west.

Three of his children, aged six, two and five months, died in the fire on Sunday, while three others were hospitalised.

The man has been charged with three counts of domestic violence-related murder and a further five counts of attempted murder.

The attempted murder charges relate to four other children and the man’s 29-year-old partner, all of whom survived.

The man is also accused of destroying or damaging property with the intent of endangering life.

Homicide detectives allege he tried to stop people entering the burning home to rescue the children after starting the fire.

The man is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday from his bed at Westmead Hospital.

He was held in hospital under police guard in an induced coma after the fire.

