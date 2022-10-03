AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo show off the premiership trophy.
The premiership trophy takes pride of place at Penrith's post-grand final celebrations. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Daddy’s home: Panthers’ last jibe in win

Scott Bailey October 3, 2022

Penrith’s silent assassin has stuck the final knife into Parramatta, with James Fisher-Harris declaring the Eels are the Panthers’ “sons” amid premiership celebrations three years in the making.

Still dressed in full jersey after Sunday night’s 28-12 grand final win over the Eels, Fisher-Harris kept it in the family as Penrith rolled out a second-straight NRL title and all four of their premiership-winning grades at BlueBet Stadium.

“I just want to say: Parra are our sons. That’s the facts,” Fisher-Harris told a crowd of around 3000 supporters.

It prompted chants of “We hate Parra” from BlueBet Stadium, with the usually quietly spoken prop earlier posting on social media “#Whoyadaddy”.

“Everyone gone before us, much respect. But as I said last night: We are the greatest Penrith team ever,” Fisher-Harris said.

The Kiwi front-rower’s claims came after Jarome Luai stated last week that Parramatta “can call them daddy” when asked which side was the big brother in western Sydney’s family feud.

Luai was met with chants of “Daddy” as he walked out on Monday morning, with all five of the Panthers’ club trophies on display.

Luai, wearing a Mt Druitt T-shirt, had one simple response: “Daddy’s home”.

The biggest cheer was reserved for Clive Churchill medallist Dylan Edwards, as he shot down comparisons between his tackle on Bailey Simonsson and Scott Sattler’s game-changing try saver in 2003.

The only player missing from the celebrations was the departing Viliame Kikau.

But that mattered little to Panthers fans, who had been buying ‘back-to-back’ shirts from the stores at Sydney’s Accor Stadium from the 65th minute of the decider.

Monday’s party had been three years in the making, after Penrith lost the 2020 grand final and found themselves locked down in Queensland for last year’s celebrations.

“It’s a little bit different. Last year was euphoric. The first time. We lost the year before and we probably put a little pressure on us,” coach Ivan Cleary told reporters. 

“There was a lot of other stuff, peripheral stuff, injuries. The preparation was not smooth at all. 

“This year was much smoother. We were able to plan things. And to stand here today, the plan has just worked perfectly. Which is so unusual.”

The celebrations also had a proper local element, with 29 of the 33 players Panthers used this year living in the Penrith region.

“It does give an advantage,” Cleary said. 

“Because they’re proud of where they come from, or the country boys who came here as teenagers. 

“When I first came to the club in 2012, only 20 per cent of the squad was from Penrith or were juniors. It wasn’t a destination club. 

“So we had to try and create that. The club’s only ever been (premiers in) 1991 and 2003 with mostly locals. We had to try and foster that.

“So all these great results we’ve had over the four grades, that’s a 10-year process. But they’re proud of their area and they love Penrith.”

