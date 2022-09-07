AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A health worker pushes an empty gurney.
From Friday, COVID-19 deaths and infections will only be reported on a weekly basis. Image by Luis Ascui/AAP PHOTOS
  • virus diseases

Daily COVID data removed for weekly report

Andrew Brown September 7, 2022

One of the most high-profile features of the COVID-19 pandemic – the release of daily case numbers – is coming to an end.

The states and territories have agreed with the federal government to issue weekly data instead from Friday.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the decision was in line with expert health advice.

“The move is supported by chief health officers and will ensure high quality, accurate information is provided that sheds more light on COVID dynamics,” he said in a statement.

“This approach will bring national reporting in line with all the state and territories and support the analysis of COVID trends nationally and globally.”

The weekly data will include new cases and deaths, along with hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

“The national report will be expanded to include trends-based analysis and oral antiviral uptake,” Mr Butler said.

Nationally, there were more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday as well as 62 deaths, mainly in NSW and Queensland.

Meanwhile, Queensland health and ambulance workers infection with COVID-19 will be given an extra 20 days of pandemic leave, under a new scheme to protect sick leave allowances. 

The workers have a higher risk of being exposed to the virus and need additional leave allowances, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

“It’s important they are supported with appropriate policies,” she said on Wednesday.

“Under current arrangements, staff must use their sick leave before accessing pandemic leave – we are changing that so they can access their pandemic leave as soon as they test positive to COVID-19.”

The policy will be retrospective from December, allowing staff to be credited for sick leave used during that period. 

The policy also applies to leave taken to care for family or other household members. 

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID DATA:

Victoria: 2237 cases, 11 deaths, 222 in hospital with 18 in ICU

NSW: 3666 cases, 21 deaths, 1581 in hospital with 37 in ICU

Queensland: 1776 cases, 24 deaths, 240 in hospital with eight in ICU

Tasmania: 166 cases, no deaths, 24 in hospital with one in ICU

NT: 87 cases, no deaths, 15 in hospital with none in ICU

SA: 646 cases, four deaths, 90 in hospital with eight in ICU

WA: 1335 cases, two deaths, 199 in hospital with seven in ICU

ACT: 138 cases, no deaths, 89 in hospital with one in ICU

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.