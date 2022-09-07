Daily COVID data removed for weekly report

One of the most high-profile features of the COVID-19 pandemic – the release of daily case numbers – is coming to an end.

The states and territories have agreed with the federal government to issue weekly data instead from Friday.

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler said the decision was in line with expert health advice.

“The move is supported by chief health officers and will ensure high quality, accurate information is provided that sheds more light on COVID dynamics,” he said in a statement.

“This approach will bring national reporting in line with all the state and territories and support the analysis of COVID trends nationally and globally.”

The weekly data will include new cases and deaths, along with hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

“The national report will be expanded to include trends-based analysis and oral antiviral uptake,” Mr Butler said.

Nationally, there were more than 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday as well as 62 deaths, mainly in NSW and Queensland.

Meanwhile, Queensland health and ambulance workers infection with COVID-19 will be given an extra 20 days of pandemic leave, under a new scheme to protect sick leave allowances.

The workers have a higher risk of being exposed to the virus and need additional leave allowances, Queensland Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said.

“It’s important they are supported with appropriate policies,” she said on Wednesday.

“Under current arrangements, staff must use their sick leave before accessing pandemic leave – we are changing that so they can access their pandemic leave as soon as they test positive to COVID-19.”

The policy will be retrospective from December, allowing staff to be credited for sick leave used during that period.

The policy also applies to leave taken to care for family or other household members.

LATEST 24-HOUR COVID DATA:

Victoria: 2237 cases, 11 deaths, 222 in hospital with 18 in ICU

NSW: 3666 cases, 21 deaths, 1581 in hospital with 37 in ICU

Queensland: 1776 cases, 24 deaths, 240 in hospital with eight in ICU

Tasmania: 166 cases, no deaths, 24 in hospital with one in ICU

NT: 87 cases, no deaths, 15 in hospital with none in ICU

SA: 646 cases, four deaths, 90 in hospital with eight in ICU

WA: 1335 cases, two deaths, 199 in hospital with seven in ICU

ACT: 138 cases, no deaths, 89 in hospital with one in ICU