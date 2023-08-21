Suns have ’80 per cent’ of flag team: Damien Hardwick

Damien Hardwick is bullish about coaching a fourth AFL premiership, saying Gold Coast have 80 per cent of the players they need to challenge for their maiden flag.

Hardwick hosed down speculation one of those players might be Richmond star Dustin Martin, noting the player remains contracted to the Tigers.

As expected, the three-time Richmond premiership coach will take over at the Suns. He has been given a six-year deal.

It is three months since Hardwick abruptly left the Tigers in mid-season, saying he had done all he could at the club, and six weeks from when the Suns brutally sacked coach Stuart Dew.

The expansion club are yet to make the finals after 13 years in the AFL, but Hardwick oozed confidence at Monday’s media conference.

“I’m very, very, very excited – I liken it to waking up on Christmas Day, walking into a brand new set of toys,” he said.

“Eighty per cent of our first premiership side is sitting in this room right now … this side and this club are very capable of saluting in the not-too-distant future.”

Hardwick will take over from interim coach Steven King after the Suns’ season ends next weekend.

King and much of the existing Gold Coast football department will stay with the club.

The Suns’ new coach forecast an attacking style similar to what has taken Collingwood to the top of the table in 2023.

“You have to tailor a game plan to what you have here, and a lot of the tools I’m looking for are in this building right now,” he said.

“We’ll bring a style of game that will be relatively similar to what you see Collingwood, GWS and Richmond play.

“At this stage, I’m thinking I have all the people I need in the building and I don’t really need to bring anyone else.”

Hardwick said he had not spoken to Dew. The pair were 2004 premiership teammates at Port Adelaide and also worked together at Hawthorn.

“It’s very cut-throat, that’s the reality of the situation,” Hardwick said.

“My time will come … this is the nature of the business we’re in.

“No apologies for that, you have to succeed.”

Gold Coast chairman Bob East said the club was delighted to secure Hardwick, who had coached the Tigers from 2009.

“We have been unequivocal in our desire to deliver success for our football club,” East said in a statement.

“This appointment is clearly a significant step in that direction.

“When we began the process to determine our senior coach, it was quickly apparent Damien was the best candidate available.

“We have high expectations for our club and firmly believe Damien can deliver on these … to achieve premiership success.”

At the start of August, East and Suns chief executive Mark Evans flew to Italy, where Hardwick was holidaying, to complete the hiring process.

Hardwick was at the MCG on Saturday as Richmond greats Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt played their last games in a 29-point win over North Melbourne.