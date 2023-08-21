AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Damien Hardwick has been appointed head coach of Gold Coast in the AFL
Former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick will lead Gold Coast for the next six seasons. Image by Regi Varghese/AAP PHOTOS
  • Australian rules football

Suns have ’80 per cent’ of flag team: Damien Hardwick

Roger Vaughan and Steve Larkin
August 21, 2023

Damien Hardwick is bullish about coaching a fourth AFL premiership, saying Gold Coast have 80 per cent of the players they need to challenge for their maiden flag.

Hardwick hosed down speculation one of those players might be Richmond star Dustin Martin, noting the player remains contracted to the Tigers.

As expected, the three-time Richmond premiership coach will take over at the Suns. He has been given a six-year deal.

It is three months since Hardwick abruptly left the Tigers in mid-season, saying he had done all he could at the club, and six weeks from when the Suns brutally sacked coach Stuart Dew.

The expansion club are yet to make the finals after 13 years in the AFL, but Hardwick oozed confidence at Monday’s media conference. 

“I’m very, very, very excited – I liken it to waking up on Christmas Day, walking into a brand new set of toys,” he said.

“Eighty per cent of our first premiership side is sitting in this room right now … this side and this club are very capable of saluting in the not-too-distant future.”

Hardwick will take over from interim coach Steven King after the Suns’ season ends next weekend. 

King and much of the existing Gold Coast football department will stay with the club.

The Suns’ new coach forecast an attacking style similar to what has taken Collingwood to the top of the table in 2023.

“You have to tailor a game plan to what you have here, and a lot of the tools I’m looking for are in this building right now,” he said.

“We’ll bring a style of game that will be relatively similar to what you see Collingwood, GWS and Richmond play.

“At this stage, I’m thinking I have all the people I need in the building and I don’t really need to bring anyone else.”

Hardwick said he had not spoken to Dew. The pair were 2004 premiership teammates at Port Adelaide and also worked together at Hawthorn.

“It’s very cut-throat, that’s the reality of the situation,” Hardwick said. 

“My time will come … this is the nature of the business we’re in.

“No apologies for that, you have to succeed.”

Gold Coast chairman Bob East said the club was delighted to secure Hardwick, who had coached the Tigers from 2009.

“We have been unequivocal in our desire to deliver success for our football club,” East said in a statement.

“This appointment is clearly a significant step in that direction.

“When we began the process to determine our senior coach, it was quickly apparent Damien was the best candidate available.

“We have high expectations for our club and firmly believe Damien can deliver on these … to achieve premiership success.” 

At the start of August, East and Suns chief executive Mark Evans flew to Italy, where Hardwick was holidaying, to complete the hiring process.

Hardwick was at the MCG on Saturday as Richmond greats Trent Cotchin and Jack Riewoldt played their last games in a 29-point win over North Melbourne.

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.