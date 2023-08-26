AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
HOSPITAL
Two young boys were killed and a girl was injured when a car crashed into a tree in Sydney. Image by Tim Pascoe/AAP PHOTOS
  • crime, law and justice

‘Dangerous driver’ charged after boys killed in crash

Kathryn Magann August 26, 2023

A driver has been charged over a crash which killed his two young nephews as police investigate whether he had been involved in a street race.

Emergency services were called to The Grand Parade in Monterey, in Sydney’s south, just before 10pm on Friday after a Subaru Impreza sedan left the road and crashed into a tree.

Two boys, aged nine and 10, were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital where they later died.

A nine-year-old girl was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries and was in a stable condition on Saturday.

Police confirmed the girl is the daughter of the 33-year-old driver, and the boys were his nephews.

Detectives will allege the driver lost control of his car while travelling south and crossed to the wrong side of the road before the collision.

The man was taken to St George Hospital under police guard for treatment of serious injuries, where he underwent mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

He was charged on Saturday with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

The Beverly Hills man will face court via a bedside hearing on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Jason Hogan from the NSW Crash Investigations Unit earlier said police believed speed was a factor and would investigate whether the vehicle was involved in street racing at the time of the crash.

“That will be a significant line of inquiry for our crash investigators, to establish the speed of the vehicle, and that appears to be … a contributing factor,” he told reporters.

Police are hunting the driver of a grey sedan seen driving alongside the car when it struck the tree, before allegedly driving off.

“We would like to speak to the driver of the (grey) vehicle to establish what they saw and any actions that may or may not have been undertaken,” Det Insp Hogan said.

Members of the public with any information are asked to contact police.

“It is a particularly nasty crash where two innocent young children have lost their lives,” he said.

“We will be in constant contact with all members of the family to ensure their ongoing welfare, and that they are kept abreast of our investigation as it unfolds.”

