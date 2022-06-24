AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
Dyson Daniels
Australian Dyson Daniels was chosen as pick No.8 by the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA draft. Image by AP PHOTO
  • NBA

Daniels heads to Pelicans in NBA draft

Murray Wenzel June 24, 2022

Dyson Daniels will join a fit-again Zion Williamson at a New Orleans team with high NBA hopes after the Australian was taken at No.8 in the draft.

The NBA-ready defender and playmaker was made to wait after being tipped to go as high as No.6 in a high-quality field up for selection in Brooklyn on Friday (AEST).

But it meant the Pelicans, who won last season’s NBA play-in before pushing Phoenix in a 4-2 first-round Finals loss, got their man.

Pelicans supporters gushed on social media over the pick, which will see Daniels join CJ McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas alongside a fit-again Williamson in a unit with deep play-off aspirations.

The Bendigo 19-year-old has taken a unique route to the top, bypassing US college and the NBL to instead develop his game with the NBA Academy in Canberra and then star for Ignite in the NBA’s second-tier G League last season.

“That’s huge, they made a really big step last year making the playoffs and did well,” he said of the Pelicans’ standing.

“Joining this team, I can help them do better in the playoffs. I’m a winner, I hate losing so I’ll do whatever they need and I can definitely step into some roles and contribute straight away.

“I am just so happy … to be a Pelican, there’s no better place. I can’t wait to get to work. This is crazy.”

His selection follows Australian Josh Giddey’s pick at No.6 last year and Josh Green (No.18) in 2020, underlining the emerging talent at the Boomers’ disposal ahead of next year’s World Cup, the Paris 2024 Olympics and beyond.

The first pick in Thursday’s draft brought the first mild surprise, when the Orlando Magic chose Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the No.1 selection, following weeks of speculation that Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr or Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren might be the ones atop Orlando’s list.

Smith went to the Houston Rockets with pick No.3 while Holmgren (No.2) will join Giddey at Oklahoma City, who also landed an NBL graduate at pick No.11.

French NBL Next Stars product Ousmane Dieng, the New Zealand Breakers import, was taken by the New York Knicks and then immediately traded for future first-round picks.

NBA DRAFT TOP 10

1. Paolo Banchero (Magic)

2. Chet Holmgren (Thunder)

3. Jabari Smith (Rockets)

4. Keegan Murray (Kings)

5. Jaden Ivey (Pistons)

6. Bennedict Mathurin (Pacers)

7. Shaedon Sharpe (Trail Blazers)

8. Dyson Daniels (Pelicans)

9. Jeremy Sochan (Spurs)

10. Johnny Davis (Wizards) 

Keep updated

Latest News

Latest Fact Checks

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.